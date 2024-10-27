Chinese flag display at Malaysian festival sparks viral controversy, apologies

A video capturing a flag-raising incident in Perak, Malaysia, went viral this week, showing individuals waving the Chinese national flag during a Guan Gong festival in Teluk Intan on 24 October. The festival, held annually, celebrates Guan Gong, revered by Taoists as the deity of war and wealth.

Persatuan Kebudayaan Guan Gong Chairman Soon Boon Hua clarified that the flags were raised by Chinese nationals attending the event, not by Malaysians.

“As the organizer of the event, we want to apologize to the people over the displaying of the Chinese flags,” he stated on Facebook.

“The act was not in our plan. During the event, which was also held in other states, the organizer will raise the Jalur Gemilang, as a symbol of patriotism, and we are no different," he added, referring to Malaysia's national flag.

In response to the incident, the South China Morning Post reported that Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil cautioned the public on Saturday against making inflammatory comments on social media, particularly those related to race, religion, and royalty (3R). He also referenced posts on TikTok and Facebook.

Malaysian paper The Star, meanwhile, noted that 16 police reports were lodged regarding the incident.