Chavit on PBA Govs’ Cup Finals series: May the best team win

ANTIPOLO CITY — Luis “Chavit” Singson took the time off his very busy schedule to watch Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series between Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga late Sunday at the Ynares Center here.

But instead of making any predictions, the former Ilocos Sur governor opted to play it safe.

“We’re just here to watch,” said Singson, an avid sports fan who vowed to push for the welfare of Filipino athletes if ever secures a seat in the senate in the midterm elections this May.

“It’s hard to make any predictions. All I can say is that may the best team win.”

There’s no doubt that the Kings and the Tropang Giga are the biggest rivals in the PBA.

With import Justin Brownlee at the helm, the Kings used to rule the Governors’ Cup after winning four of its past five editions.

But the Tropang Giga knocked the crown off their heads when they recruited a former National Basketball Association player in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson last year.

Now, all bets are off as the Kings and the Tropang Giga — two of the most popular and exciting teams in the league — clash in an ultimate title showdown that is expected to be won by who wants it more.

Singson, who showed up at the venue with his daughter in Ako Ilocano Ako Partylist Rep. Richelle Singson-Michael, said he wants to share the Filipinos’ love and passion for the game — not just in basketball, but other sports as well.

In fact, Singson is the chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Shooting Association. He is also the chief supporter of professional boxer Charly Suarez, who is looking to become the next Filipino world champion.

“I’m managing Charly’s career for free,” said Singson, who is also closely affiliated with Manny Pacquiao since his early days until becoming an eight-division world champion.

“I am helping him without expecting anything in return. I don’t get a cut or commission for the deals I close for him. I give everything to him. It all belongs to him and his family.”

Singson added that if and when he gets a chance to be in the senate, he will definitely help young athletes who are dreaming of becoming Olympic champions.

Double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, for instance, is a beneficiary of Singson’s generosity when he offered P5 million just for him to make peace with his family.

On the other hand, he also offered Yulo’s family P1 million just to settle their difference with Yulo.

“At least everybody will be happy,” Singson said, adding that Filipino fans love athletes who remain family-oriented despite their massive success.

“Bridging the gap between Caloy and his family is my personal mission. If that happens, that will be my greatest gift to the Filipinos.”

Going back to the PBA, Singson said he doesn’t care whoever wins between two titans — Ginebra and TNT.

“For as long as our countrymen are happy,” he said.

“Again, may the best team win.”