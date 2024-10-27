CCP Kabataang Gitarista is now accepting applications

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is now accepting applications for Batch 12 of the CCP Kabataang Gitarista (KG) Program. A project of the Artist Training Division under the CCP Arts Education Department, the KG Program provides classical guitar training and performing opportunities for aspiring guitarists, while developing an increased appreciation for classical guitar.
Interested applicants must be in Grades 7 to 9 in a public high school in Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, or Imus, Cavite. They must also have an outstanding academic record and good moral character. Applicants must accomplish the application form (downloadable from https://linktr.ee/CCPKGProgramAuditions) and submit via email to artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph on or before 11:59 p.m. on 15 November.
Auditions will be held on 16 November, starting at 8 a.m. at the CCP Annex Building in Pasay City. It will be followed by a parent’s orientation and lecture of the accepted applicants at 10 a.m. at the same venue.
Upon confirmation, successful applicants will receive the highest level of classical guitar training for free. The CCP KG Program, with its 12th batch of members, will also develop a performing classical guitar ensemble to usher fresh perspectives in the Philippine musical landscape. All members will attend weekly guitar lessons and training every Saturday morning at the CCP Annex.
Since 2012, the CCP Kabataang Gitarista Program has been providing its members with valuable opportunities and training. Under the guidance of its program director, Melissa Corazon V. Mantaring, and mentors Christian Mercader, Fernando Sy-Changco III, and Edel Mark Bitao, the members continue to hone their skills and techniques with their classical guitars.
The members have been performing at various CCP venues and other alternative venues and in selected public and private schools. Several members of the CCP Kabataang Gitarista Program have also competed and won inter-high school, national and global competitions. While bringing honor to their respective schools and the country, the CCP KG Program pushes boundaries by empowering the next generation of Filipino classical guitarists. Four of its alumni have finished their music degrees, while others decided to pursue guitar studies in different colleges of music.
For inquiries about the CCP Kabataang Gitarista Program, contact the CCP Artist Training Division by emailing artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph, calling 8832-1125 (local 1605) or messaging +63950-7514403 via Viber.