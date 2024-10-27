CCP Kabataang Gitarista is now accepting applications

Auditions will be held on 16 November, starting at 8 a.m. at the CCP Annex Building in Pasay City. It will be followed by a parent’s orientation and lecture of the accepted applicants at 10 a.m. at the same venue.

Upon confirmation, successful applicants will receive the highest level of classical guitar training for free. The CCP KG Program, with its 12th batch of members, will also develop a performing classical guitar ensemble to usher fresh perspectives in the Philippine musical landscape. All members will attend weekly guitar lessons and training every Saturday morning at the CCP Annex.

Since 2012, the CCP Kabataang Gitarista Program has been providing its members with valuable opportunities and training. Under the guidance of its program director, Melissa Corazon V. Mantaring, and mentors Christian Mercader, Fernando Sy-Changco III, and Edel Mark Bitao, the members continue to hone their skills and techniques with their classical guitars.