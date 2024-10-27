Catholic Church assembly acknowledges ‘obstacles’ for women

VATICAN CITY, Holy See (AFP) — A Vatican assembly on the future of the Catholic Church on Saturday said that more should be done to help women overcome “obstacles” to taking a leadership roles within the Church.

Since 2 October, the Assembly of the Synod, comprising 368 religious and lay people — including women — from about 100 countries, has held closed-door debates about rejuvenating the Roman Catholic Church.

It is a personal project of Pope Francis, 87, who will have the final say on any doctrinal changes.

But in a rare move, the pontiff on Saturday said he would directly adopt the consultative body’s proposals.

In its final statement, the synod said “there is no reason or impediment that should prevent women from carrying out leadership roles in the church” -- without specifying what the roles might be.

“However, women continue to encounter obstacles in obtaining a fuller recognition... in all the various areas of the Church’s life.”

Of the final statement’s 155 paragraphs, that on women met with the most objections, with 97 votes against to 258 in favor.

There have been calls for women to be allowed to be ordained as deacons — a question the statement said should continue to be debated, though it does not address similar calls for women to be permitted to become priests.

Unlike other Christian denominations, the Catholic Church only allows men to become deacons, who can officiate baptisms, weddings and funerals but not Mass.