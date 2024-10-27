Call center ‘thief’ arrested

A 25-year-old call center agent was arrested by police after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and a mobile phone from a nurse he had recently met.

The suspect, identified as Lance Russel Laurel Balboa, was arrested on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. along J. Bocobo Street in Ermita, Manila.

Police said that the victim — identified as Melissa Joan Tabiliran Noel — met the suspect through a dating app and agreed to meet in BGC, Taguig City.

After offering to take her home, the suspect borrowed her iPhone 11 valued at P32,000 for navigation. Upon arriving at her location, he drove off with both her phone and her motorcycle.

The complainant tracked the phone via GPS to a nearby restaurant, where officers apprehended the suspect. The complainant positively identified him and her phone.

Recovered evidence includes the iPhone 11 and the Honda Click motorcycle used as the getaway vehicle.