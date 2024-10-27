BrigadangAyala kicks off food relief for ‘Kristine’ victims

Seeing the damage wrought by tropical storm “Kristine,” Ayala group volunteers and partners immediately buckled down to provide food relief for individuals and families seeking shelter in evacuation centers.

In Naga City, volunteers from different student organizations at the University of Nueva Caceres took over the school’s kitchen facilities to prepare hot meals for evacuees and those stranded on campus grounds. The UNC Parents-Teachers Council, as well as school alumni, pitched in to provide food, water, medicines and other essentials.

With the help of PhilSeven Foundation and the League of Corporate Foundations, Ayala Foundation delivered over 2,000 food items to evacuation centers in Santa Cruz, Laguna and Talisay, Batangas.

In Santa Cruz, volunteers from ACEN, the energy arm of the Ayala Group, helped with the distribution in three evacuation centers, while partners from the Philippine National Police Region IV-A helped serve nine evacuation centers in Talisay.

#BrigadangAyala is currently on the road to deliver food assistance and to procure other essential goods for communities in the Bicol region, Southern Luzon and parts of the Visayas. Local partners in Bicol are also putting together food and hygiene items for affected families.

In the next few weeks, Ayala Foundation will undertake additional relief operations together with partners, including the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

It said donation channels remain open to those who wish to support the relief efforts.

Ayala Foundation’s campaigns are authorized through Department of Social Welfare and Development Solicitation Permit No. DSWD-SB-SP-00037-2023, valid nationwide until 2 November.