Blending Halloween with Undas

In the Philippines, the end of October and the first days of November are marked by a blend of Halloween festivities and deeply rooted religious traditions known as Undas, where families commemorate All Saints’ Day (1 November) and All Souls’ Day (2 November).
These events create a unique mix of fun and solemnity that defines Filipino culture during this time of year.
Halloween, though a relatively recent trend in the Philippines, has gained popularity, especially among the younger generation.
Weeks before 31 October, malls and schools host Halloween-themed parties where children dress up in costumes ranging from superheroes to spooky creatures. Houses are decorated with cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins, while parents take their kids out for trick-or-treating in some communities or subdivisions.
However, Halloween in the Philippines remains a lighthearted prelude to the more serious traditions that follow.
Undas, on the other hand, is a more significant occasion steeped in religious and familial observances. Families prepare days or even weeks ahead to honor their departed loved ones.
This includes cleaning and repainting tombs and graves in cemeteries, arranging flowers, and planning meals for the family gathering. 1 and 2 November are public holidays, allowing many to travel back to their provinces to visit ancestral graves.
During Undas, cemeteries become bustling sites, with families setting up tents or bringing picnic baskets for overnight vigils. Candles are lit, prayers are offered, and in some instances, food is shared among family members as a way to remember and celebrate the lives of the deceased.
This time of reflection is often marked by a festive yet respectful atmosphere, where laughter and stories are shared, blending mourning with the joy of family togetherness.
This combination of Halloween fun and solemn Undas rituals captures the Filipinos’ deep respect for tradition while embracing modern influences.