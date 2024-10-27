Blending Halloween with Undas

In the Philippines, the end of October and the first days of November are marked by a blend of Halloween festivities and deeply rooted religious traditions known as Undas, where families commemorate All Saints’ Day (1 November) and All Souls’ Day (2 November).

These events create a unique mix of fun and solemnity that defines Filipino culture during this time of year.

Halloween, though a relatively recent trend in the Philippines, has gained popularity, especially among the younger generation.