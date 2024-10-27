Biodiversity Framework to reset relations with Earth, ecosystems

The historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is grounded in a clear truth: for humanity to thrive, nature must flourish.

Destroying nature inflames conflict, hunger and disease;

Fuels poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis;

And damages sustainable development, green jobs, cultural heritage, and GDP (gross domestic product).

A collapse in nature’s services — such as pollination, and clean water — would see the global economy lose trillions of dollars a year — with the poorest hardest hit.

The Global Biodiversity Framework promises to reset relations with Earth and its ecosystems.

But we are not on track.

Your task at this COP is to convert words into action.

That means countries presenting clear plans that align national actions with all the Framework’s targets.

It means agreeing a strengthened monitoring and transparency framework.

And it means honoring promises on finance — and accelerating support to developing countries.

We must leave Cali with significant investment in the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, and commitments to mobilize other sources of public and private finance to deliver the Framework in full.

And those profiting from nature must contribute to its protection and restoration.

Developing countries are being plundered:

Digitized DNA from biodiversity underpins scientific discoveries and economic growth. But developing countries don’t gain fairly from these advances — despite being home to extraordinary richness.

This COP must operationalize the mechanism that has been agreed — to ensure that when countries share genetic information, they share benefits — equitably.

It must engage all of society — as “La COP de la gente.”

And it must strengthen the role of indigenous peoples and local communities.

Indigenous peoples are the world’s great guardians of biodiversity; luminaries of sustainable use.

Their knowledge and stewardship must be at the heart of biodiversity action at every level.

We have a plan to rescue humanity from a degraded Earth.

I look forward to seeing you in person at the end of the COP to hear how you have delivered.

q q q

Poverty is a global plague, affecting hundreds of millions of people around the world.

But poverty is not inevitable. It is the direct result of the choices that societies and governments make — or fail to make.

This year’s theme reminds us that people mired in poverty contend with societal discrimination and systemic barriers that make it more difficult to access vital services and support.

Ending global poverty — and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals — requires governments shaping institutions and systems that put people first.

It demands that we prioritize investments in decent work, learning opportunities and social protection that offer ladders out of poverty.

And it calls on us to fully implement the new Pact for the Future by supporting an SDG Stimulus and reforming the global financial architecture to help developing countries invest in their people.

Eradicating poverty is an essential foundation for humane, dignified societies that leave no one behind.

On this important day, let’s re-commit to making poverty history.

Excerpts of Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ video message for the COP16 Opening Ceremony on Biodiversity on 20 October 2024 and his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: “Ending social and institutional maltreatment: acting together for just, peaceful and inclusive societies,” on 17 October 2024.