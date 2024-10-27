Belgian VAWC violator apprehended

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that a 58-year-old Belgian national was arrested upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on the evening of 25 October.

The accused, who had just arrived from Doha, Qatar, was arrested for violating Republic Act 9262, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

A P72,000 bail was recommended. The warrant was flagged in the system during regular security checks, and the interception was carried out jointly by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), PNP-AVSEGROUP, and Barbosa Police Station 14, Manila Police District.

The accused is currently in the custody of Barbosa Police Station for documentation and inquest proceedings.

PBGen Christopher Abrahano, director of PNP-AVSEGROUP stressed the importance of cooperation and alertness in airport security.

“Through close coordination and efficient systems with other government agencies, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of both citizens and foreign tourists,” Abrahano said.