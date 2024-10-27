Belgian arrested at NAIA Terminal 3 for violating Anti-VAWC law

As part of ongoing efforts to apprehend wanted individuals, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that a 58-year-old Belgian national was arrested upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last 25 October evening.

The accused, who had just arrived from Doha, Qatar, was arrested for violating Republic Act 9262, commonly known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. A PHP 72,000.00 bail was recommended. The warrant was flagged in the system during regular security checks, and the interception was carried out by the Joint Bureau of Immigration (BI), PNP-AVSEGROUP, and Barbosa Police Station 14, Manila Police District.

Currently, the accused is in the custody of Barbosa Police Station for documentation and inquest proceedings.

PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano, Director of PNP-AVSEGROUP, stressed the value of cooperation and alertness in airport security. Through close coordination and efficient systems with other government agencies, the group remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and foreign tourists alike.