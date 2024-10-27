Back to teaching

When 42-year-old Shereyle Molato lost her left leg to gangrene in 2023, she was forced to stop teaching at the Ormoc City Central School.

Molato’s high medical expenses depleted her earnings and overwhelmed herself and her family. She faced an uncertain future.

Determined to return to her teaching career, Molato sought a prosthetic leg. However, the high cost was beyond her reach. With the help of Tzu Chi Foundation in Ormoc, however, she was able to obtain the prosthesis leg.

Molato was able to return to teaching her beloved students in July 2024. She is now inspiring her students with her perseverance and dedication.

Happy girl

Meanwhile, Dr. JanJan Lim, a volunteer at the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC), made a girl very happy by placing an artificial eye on her.

Janjan had done many artificial eyes for many patients of TCEC. Her act of kindness has transformed many lives.

Eye prosthesis not only greatly changed the physical appearance of the person, but heal them emotionally, psychologically and giving them the opportunities to get a job, face society with confidence.

Aside from being an optometrist, Lim performed many tasks at the TCEC doing OCT, Perimetry thereby reducing the backlog.