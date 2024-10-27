Art comeback

There was a phase when Puyat set aside his own artistic ambitions to devote more time to his growing family and his various businesses. But he became a cultural advocate who lent his support to the Saturday Group of artists, as well as the writers, lensmen, musicians, and architects of his generation. Puyat would eventually become president of the Carlos “Botong” Francisco Foundation, and remains an authority on the National Artist’s works to this day.

Just as important is Puyat’s efforts in introducing art to the family businesses which makes him a pioneer of corporate. Commissioned sculptures by Eduardo Castrillo, for example, can be found in Loyola Memorial Parks. Puyat went as far as commissioning original music by Jerry Dadap for Castrillo’s epic installation, Loyola Memorial Park’s The Redemption. Apart from supporting the Saturday Group, Puyat also initiated a painting contest where he would cross paths with De Luna, one of the competition’s winners who became a close friend and mentor.

Coming from humble beginnings, De Luna was a scholar who also taught art in communities on the side. Later on, he joined St. Scholastica’s College, Manila, where he ultimately became dean of its Fine Arts Department — a position he held for six years. While teaching, de Luna also showed his works in galleries. “I’ve had 27 solo shows,” de Luna proudly exclaimed during the opening.