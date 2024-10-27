Army conducts Aurora IP outreach

Baler, Aurora — The Philippine Army conducted an outreach program for Indigenous Peoples (IP) in Barangay Diteki, San Luis last Friday.

Led by the 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion, the outreach program aimed to assist IP beneficiaries in the town.

According to Lt. Col. Aries Quinto, acting commanding officer of the 91st IB, the activity was a partnership with the Provincial Health Office Aurora, led by Dr. Tyron Jethro G. Imperial and barangay chairperson Gonzalo Carlos Jr.

During the activity, 114 free medical checkups, 150 feeding programs and 50 free haircuts were provided to the IPs.

Quinto expressed gratitude to the officials and residents of Barangay Diteki for their participation and support in making the outreach program a success as he also stressed the importance of community engagement and collaboration in promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all.

He added that it enhances the harmonious partnership and cooperation between the 91st IB and the community toward maintaining peace and progress.

“Your 91st IB unites with the community to ensure that the tribes can still sense hope,” said Quinto. “In our little way, we are doing all we can to extend help to the needy.”

Carlos, on the other hand, lauded the 91st IB’s efforts in helping the IP community in his barangay.

“We expressed our deep gratitude for choosing our barangay as the recipient of various services through the Community Outreach Program,” Carlos said.