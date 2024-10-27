AI seen on fundamental services

The University of the Philippines (UP) held its first artificial intelligence (AI) conference recently which aims to translate discussions into actionable plans that address the fundamental needs and services of Filipinos.

UP president Angelo A. Jimenez stressed the AI’s potential to uplift the lives of Filipinos, particularly those in underserved and marginalized communities.

“Our goal is to ensure that technology translates into meaningful action, addressing the basic needs and services of our fellow citizens,” Jimenez said in his speech at the conclusion of the two-day AI Horizons PH 2024: Conference on AI-Powered Research and Innovation held at the auditorium of UP Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

He also highlighted the importance of using AI for national development, focusing on four key areas — food security, education and governance, materials and energy and health and wellness.

“Improving our food supply and quality directly influences the nutritional, physical, and mental health of our children, youth, and adults, reducing malnutrition and improving overall well-being,” Jimenez said.

“By addressing these issues, we not only enhance health outcomes but also foster a more mentally alert and responsive workforce, enabling us to embrace the latest technologies foundational to our growth, including digital innovation, data science, deep learning and AI technologies, as well as cross-cutting materials and energy technologies,” he added.

Jimenez said that there is a need for ethical AI development, citing UP’s efforts in conducting ethics talks and crafting an AI policy as he showcased the university’s strong foundation in AI research and its commitment to collaborative efforts with government and industry.

“Our paramount concern is the ethics of AI, emphasizing truthful data and equitable use of powerful technologies. UP has already conducted 100 talks on ethics across various disciplines — all available for free on TVUP’s YouTube channel,” said Jimenez.

“Moreover, we have crafted UP’s AI policy and invited all our partners in academia, government and industry to join us in this vital conversation. Finally, let’s discuss Excellence. I humbly assert that UP houses the highest concentration of AI expert faculty and students in the nation,” he added.

UP aims to leverage its expertise in AI to address various challenges and contribute to the country’s progress and by combining human ingenuity with advanced technology, the university seeks to create innovative solutions that benefit society.