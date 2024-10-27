AFP continues HADR ops in typhoon-hit areas

The major service units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines continue to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) efforts to areas heavily affected by the recent onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The 8th Emergency Response Company of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division (8ID) has intensified its rescue and relief efforts across the Bicol region.

Soldiers were deployed for immediate humanitarian assistance and to ensure safe, efficient operations.

According to Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala, various Philippine Army personnel and reservists are working around the clock to repack, haul, and distribute essential supplies to typhoon-affected families in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsoson, Catanduanes, and Masbate provinces.

“The Army leadership assures full support for HADR teams that are deployed in various areas to conduct swift and effective rescue and relief operations in typhoon-affected areas,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has utilized its various assets to transport the relief goods to Kristine-hit areas across the country.

PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo said the Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed its C-130 cargo aircraft while the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) used its Eurocopter EC725 transport helicopter to assist the Philippines in providing HADR operations.

“In collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the PAF is ensuring swift delivery of assistance to those in need,” Castillo added.

PAF also used its three Black Hawk helicopters for Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) within Polangui, Albay, and Naga, Camarines Sur.

The Philippine Navy also deployed its Search, Rescue, and Retrieval (SSR) and HADR teams to augment the Office of the Civil Defense, providing necessary assistance and manpower to the municipalities badly hit by the typhoon, particularly in the towns of Bacarra, Pasuquin, and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.