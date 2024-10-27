20-K gamers donate for tamaraw conservation

The endangered animal endemic in Mindoro Island is on the spotlight as the country marks Tamaraw Month this October. After being chosen as one of six iconic Philippine animals to be saved from extinction by wildlife conservation groups, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, SM Supermalls and BDO Unibank during the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, another support group for the tamaraw (Bubalus mindorensis) reports nearly P20,000 cash donation via the freely downloadable Animal Town app.

The United Nations Development Fund’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative (UNDP-BIOFIN) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are behind the development of the mobile game which allows players to donate cash for the conservation of Philippine wildlife, including the dwarf buffalo not found anywhere else in the world.

Since its launch in March 2024, the number of users playing the app is almost 20,000 to date.

“We hope to generate more funds as players have fun building their tiny animal towns,” says Animal Town app developer Lord Gosingtian.

“Introducing wildlife stewardship in a fun and casual way can help younger Filipinos understand and value Filipino wildlife of all shapes and sizes,” British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils says of the app.

“With 30 million gamers in the Philippines including me, the potential for gamers to donate to wildlife conservation can definitely help save endangered species like our Tamaraw,” says UNDP-BIOFIN Philippines country manager Anabelle Plantilla.

Animal Town donations will be managed by Forest Foundation of the Philippines, while DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau will identify conservation programs to be funded. Some funds will go to tamaraw conservation initiatives, such as halting illegal poaching for bushmeat, developing solutions to connect genetically isolated tamaraw subpopulations and reducing human-wildlife conflict between the buffalo and indigenous communities.

There are an estimated 574 to 610 tamaraw left in Mindoro, with around 433 living within the Mounts Iglit-Baco Natural Park (MIBNP), where the largest population is concentrated, according to MIBNP park superintendent Ellie Nuñez.

MIBNP and the Tamaraw Conservation Program are also working to drive off poachers while convincing residents to stop deforestation and kaingin or the controlled burning of forest to make way for upland farms.

“We observe Tamaraw Month every October, but we work hard to protect our Tamaraw 365 days a year,” says TCP coordinator Efren delos Reyes.

“This month is jam-packed. We have everything from environmental outreach programs, native tree planting drives, town parades, poster making contests, even a bike ride for the Tamaraw,” adds TCP assistant coordinator Neil Anthony del Mundo.