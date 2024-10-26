Win Metawin, Janella Salvador are ‘Under Parallel Skies’

A cross-country film, Under Parallel Skies, is now streaming on Netflix.

Starring Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipino actress Janella Salvador, the movie was released on the streaming platform on Thursday, 24 October. The movie is now playing on Netflix worldwide except Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan.

Richard Juan, the executive producer of the film and the chief executive officer of production company 28 Squared Studios, expressed his excitement about this new feat that the movie has achieved.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see Under Parallel Skies make history as the first romance film from the Philippines distributed by Warner Bros. in select territories in Asia, and now it’s also available on Netflix for the global audience,” he remarked.

The filmmaker is honored to champion Filipino storytellers on the global stage through the film’s worldwide Netflix release.

“This achievement is for Filipino filmmakers everywhere. Sharing a story that’s so close to our hearts on a platform like Netflix, reaching audiences worldwide, is something we’re deeply grateful for. It shows that Filipino stories have a place on the global stage, and I’m excited for more people to discover what we have to offer,” he said.

Movie fans who will watch Under Parallel Skies for the first time can expect a story with unique cultural blend according to Richard. “We shot the film in Hong Kong, a true melting pot where different cultures come together, and that’s a big theme of the story itself,” he shared.

He added: “The film beautifully weaves Filipino, Thai, Hong Kong, and other Asian influences into the narrative, which I think really reflects how globally connected our lives have become. Viewers will also see that no matter where we come from, love is a universal experience.”

Shot in Hong Kong with the support of Hong Kong Tourism Board as the film’s destination partner, the film features iconic local locations including Peng Chau, Avenue of Stars, Kowloon City, and Tai O. The movie is produced by 28 Squared Studios in co-production with Two Infinity Entertainment.

Under Parallel Skies had its world Premiere in Hong Kong on 11 March as one of the programs of the prestigious 17th Asian Film Awards. Metawin also received the Rising Star Award at the awards ceremony.