Thoughts to live by: Prison Awareness Week

Oct. 27, Sun, 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word

• Jeremiah 31:7-9;

• Psalm 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6;

• Hebrews 5:1-6;

• Mark 10:46-52.

1. Today is Prison Awareness Sunday.

As we pray for those detained in prisons, we especially pray today for the thousands of families who have lost lives, homes, and properties and are suffering the consequent emotional, psychological and mental distress and desperation because of strong typhoon winds, floods, storm surges, and landslides all over the country, especially in Northern Luzon and the Bicol region.

2. First Reading: Jeremiah 31:7-9

God’s Promise to Return Israel from Exile (594 BC) — Historical Context: The Babylonian Exile began c. 598 BC, with the conquest of Israel by King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon (Assyria). It lasted until c. 537 BC, when King Cyrus of Persia, who had conquered Babylon, allowed the Jews to return to Israel and rebuild Jerusalem and the Temple. The prophet Jeremiah was among those exiled. This is his prophecy of the return of the Jews from Babylonian captivity.

“For thus says the Lord: Shout with joy for Jacob, exult at the head of the nations; proclaim your praise and say: The Lord has saved his people, the remnant of Israel” (v. 7). “Look! I will bring them back from the land of the north; I will gather them from the ends of the earth, the blind and the lame in their midst, pregnant women, together with those in labor - an immense throng - they shall return” (v. 8). “With weeping, they shall come, but with compassion, I will guide them; I will lead them to streams of water, on a level road, without stumbling. For I am a father to Israel, Ephraim is my firstborn” (v. 9).

3. Responsorial Psalm 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

Psalm 126 is a lament probably sung shortly after Israel’s return from exile. The people rejoice that they are in Zion. “When the Lord restored Zion, we thought we were dreaming. Then our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues sang for joy. Then it was said among the nations, ‘The Lord had done great things for us; oh, how happy we were’” (vv.1-3). But the people have to pray for prosperity and the fertility of the land. “Restore our captives, Lord, like the dry streams of the Negeb” (v. 4). Then an oracle of promise: the pain of sowing will turn into the joy of life. “Those who sow in tears will reap with cries of joy. Those who go forth weeping carrying sacks of seed, will return with cries of joy, carrying their bundled sheaves” (vv. 5-6).

4. Second Reading, Hebrews 5:1-6

The Sinless and Saving Humanity of Christ, the High Priest. His role - “Every high priest is taken from among men and made their representative before God, to offer gifts and sacrifices for sins” (v. 1). His solidarity with humanity - “He is able to deal patiently with the ignorant and erring, for he himself is beset by weakness and so, for this reason, must make sin offerings for himself [though without sin] as well as for his people” (vv. 2-3). “No one takes this honor upon himself but only when called by God, just as Aaron was.

Similarly, Jesus did not glorify himself in becoming high priest. Rather, it is the one who said to him, “You are my son; this day I have begotten you.” He says in another place: “You are a priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek” (vv. 4-6, see Ps. 110:4). It is only in Hebrews that Psalm 110:4 is cited. Because of his perfection, Christ as high priest is the cause of salvation for all.

5. Gospel, Mark. 10:46-52

Healing of the Blind Bartimaeus (son of Timaeus). In Mt. 9:27-31 and 20:29-34, the healing involves two blind men, in the same location as Bartimaeus, with the same plea to the Son of David, and the same response by Jesus. Bartimaeus is a PWD, a person with disability. He is blind and has to support himself by begging at the roadside in Jericho. He hears Jesus passing by. He cries out, “Jesus, son of David, have pity on me.” Despite being rebuked by many to keep quiet, he cried out the more, “Son of David, have pity on me” (vv. 46-49).

Jesus says, “Call him.” Bartimaeus is led to Jesus. Jesus asks what he wants. Bartimaeus replies, “Master, I want to see” (vv. 49-51). Jesus responds, “Go your way; your faith has saved you.” Immediately, Bartimaeus receives his sight and follows Jesus on the way (v. 52).

6. Reflection on Bartimaeus’ Faith

Bartimaeus has two requests of Jesus: pity (mercy) and physical sight, so that he could work for a living. He recognizes Jesus of Nazareth as the Son of David. He submits to Jesus as his Master. Such is his deep faith in Jesus. Jesus gives him two kinds of sight, his physical sight and the sight of faith. Faith leads him to discipleship. He does not follow his own way, but follows Jesus and his way.

7. Prayer

Almighty ever-living God, you gave us your own Son, Jesus Christ, as our great High Priest. He offered you his very self as a sacrificial offering for our salvation. Have mercy upon the thousands who have lost lives and properties because of floods and storm surges. Protect us, Lord, with the blessings of your providence. This we pray, through Christ our Lord and High Priest. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!