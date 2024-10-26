The wonders of Kyushu

Every Kyushu prefecture has its own charm and personality.
Located in one of Japan’s four main islands, these places have established their reputation not only as cultural havens but also as gourmet destinations.
An example is Fukuoka. Located on the northern shore of Kyushu, it is home to Mitsui Garden Hotel Fukuoka Gion and has a lot of dining options such as stalls of Yatai serving local delicacies. Fukuoka is known for Hakata tonkotsu ramen that is famed for its flavorful white broth.
From Fukuoka, make your way to Nagasaki. Visit Glover Garden for an open-air tour of the old mansions once inhabited by Western Merchants, with the piece de resistance being the Former Glover House.
Must-see churches in Nagasaki are the Urakami Cathedral up north, the Nakamachi Catholic Church south of that, and the Oura Cathedral further down.
A city food staple is Champon, usually found in Nagasaki Shinchi Chinatown. It is made with an abundance of seafood and vegetable toppings paired with tasty noodles and soup. Another iconic fare from Nagasaki is the Sasebo Burger which has a history dating back 50 years.
Another must-visit is the Huis Ten Bosch, a town built to commemorate the long friendship between the Dutch and the Japanese. Akin to a European city, Huis Ten Bosch has walkable streets that all lead to exciting places, with light displays, virtual rafting rides, and dressed-up buildings that complete this otherworldly experience.
After Nagasaki, make your way to Saga to see the Arita Porcelain Park that is known for world-class porcelain, quiet yet vibrant gardens and open parks.
Stop by Yutoku Inari Shrine, one of Japan’s top shrines dedicated to Inari. Ascend the stone steps under the Torii gates to find the majestic main hall, bordered by verdant Japanese flora.
It’s all health and wellness at Takeo Onsen, a traditional Japanese onsen with special water that revitalizes and helps with skin conditions.
Take a historical tour of Hakata Old Town where one can learn about the old hub for Chinese merchants. The tour includes going through the Sakura tea store, the Jotenji and Tochoji temple, and the resting place of the famous Chinese merchant, Xie Guoming.
After a long day of travels and tours, treat yourself with hot-pot perfection of either Motsunabe, packed with beef or pork offal with a hearty helping of vegetables, or Mizutaki with chicken and shitake mushrooms slow-cooked with the broth.
It’s not a trip without some shopping. Go on a shopping-spree at Canal City Hakata that has over 250 shops, cafés and restaurants to choose from.
Cap off your adventure by watching the sunset in Itoshima, a coastal gem nearby Fukuoka known for its scenic beaches, rugged cliffs and sparkling waters. Make time for the Saga International Balloon Fiesta should your trip fall between 31 October and 4 November to see the colorful and uniquely-designed hot-air balloons paint the sky for a stunning scene.
Flights from Manila to Fukuoka only take approximately four hours.