The wonders of Kyushu

Must-see churches in Nagasaki are the Urakami Cathedral up north, the Nakamachi Catholic Church south of that, and the Oura Cathedral further down.

A city food staple is Champon, usually found in Nagasaki Shinchi Chinatown. It is made with an abundance of seafood and vegetable toppings paired with tasty noodles and soup. Another iconic fare from Nagasaki is the Sasebo Burger which has a history dating back 50 years.

Another must-visit is the Huis Ten Bosch, a town built to commemorate the long friendship between the Dutch and the Japanese. Akin to a European city, Huis Ten Bosch has walkable streets that all lead to exciting places, with light displays, virtual rafting rides, and dressed-up buildings that complete this otherworldly experience.

After Nagasaki, make your way to Saga to see the Arita Porcelain Park that is known for world-class porcelain, quiet yet vibrant gardens and open parks.

Stop by Yutoku Inari Shrine, one of Japan’s top shrines dedicated to Inari. Ascend the stone steps under the Torii gates to find the majestic main hall, bordered by verdant Japanese flora.

It’s all health and wellness at Takeo Onsen, a traditional Japanese onsen with special water that revitalizes and helps with skin conditions.

Take a historical tour of Hakata Old Town where one can learn about the old hub for Chinese merchants. The tour includes going through the Sakura tea store, the Jotenji and Tochoji temple, and the resting place of the famous Chinese merchant, Xie Guoming.