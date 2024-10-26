The return of Pinky Webb

Straight-talking news anchor Pinky Webb is back on TV with On Point, a fresh daily program on the newly launched Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC).

Having built a strong reputation over 30 years, Webb was a key anchor at CNN Philippines, where she hosted notable shows like The Source and Balitaan since 2016. In early 2024, she took a short hiatus after leaving CNN Philippines due to internal changes at the network.

Now, with On Point premiering on 28 October, Pinky brings her deep insight, credibility and extensive experience to BNC’s growing lineup. A trusted voice in the industry, Pinky is known for her comprehensive coverage and powerful storytelling, earning her the respect of viewers nationwide. On Point will offer exclusive insights into the key stories and newsmakers of the day, with thoughtful analysis on the issues that matter most.

Airing Mondays to Fridays at 7:30 p.m., the show will follow the primetime news broadcast. Fans are thrilled to see her back, especially with her co-anchoring Agenda alongside Korina Sanchez at 6:00 p.m.

Tune in to the Bilyonaryo News Channel over free-to-watch television channel BEAM TV 31 (through digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Zamboanga and Naga), and leading cable TV provider, Cignal Channel 24.