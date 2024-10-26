Tatalon fire renders 10 households homeless

An early morning fire gutted a two-story residential building in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City, leaving 10 families homeless on Saturday.

The blaze, which broke out at approximately 1 a.m., escalated to a second alarm by 2:10 a.m., prompting a response from 17 fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection, along with volunteer firefighters.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished by 2:38 a.m., according to the Quezon City Fire Department.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident. Arson investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire and assess the estimated cost of damages.

The fire displaced around 40 individuals, who were temporarily housed at a nearby covered basketball court. Local social welfare workers are on-site to provide assistance and evaluate the needs of the affected families.