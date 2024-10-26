Stop PhilHealth fund transfer, Go urges

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reiterated this as he urged the government to halt the planned transfer of PhilHealth’s excess funds to the national treasury. He described this move as “immoral” and detrimental to the interests of the public, especially for low-income patients in urgent need of assistance.

Go’s renewed appeal comes as PhilHealth prepares to remit the remaining P29.9 billion of its P89.9 billion in excess funds to the Bureau of the Treasury in November, following earlier transfers totaling P60 billion this year.

Vocal in his advocacy for the protection of public health funds, Go emphasized that the money allocated for healthcare must be used for its intended purpose, especially given the ongoing challenges in delivering essential services to Filipinos. He warned that diverting these funds could further strain the already overwhelmed healthcare system.

“Beyond the legal issues pending in the Supreme Court, I also see a moral issue here. This money should be used for the health of Filipinos, especially for the poor who cannot afford hospital expenses,” Go stated in Filipino, expressing grave concern over the potential misuse of public resources.

He urged the government to wait for the high court’s decision, cautioning that proceeding without clarity could jeopardize the welfare of Filipinos who rely on these funds for essential healthcare.

“If the funds are transferred and the Supreme Court says it was wrong, can we still recover the money? Will we be able to help Filipinos who depend on this funding for their health?” Go asked, highlighting the potential repercussions of moving forward with the transfer amid ongoing legal disputes.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the ongoing legal proceedings: “We should wait for the Supreme Court’s decision. If they say it is wrong, can we reclaim funds allocated for other programs? It’s better to be cautious than to make a mistake,” he added.

Go pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling would be the final word on the matter and should guide all future actions regarding PhilHealth’s fund transfers.

The scheduled transfer is part of a broader initiative by the Department of Finance (DoF) to utilize excess funds from PhilHealth to support unprogrammed appropriations for government projects. According to the DoF, these funds are intended to enhance infrastructure, health, and social services, with the transfer authorized by provisions in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto confirmed that PhilHealth had already remitted P30 billion on 16 October and is set to complete the transfer in November, despite increasing legal challenges. Among the groups opposing the move is the 1SAMBAYAN Coalition, which has filed petitions with the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the transfer, citing a violation of Article VI, Section 25 (5) of the Constitution.

Go has been particularly vocal about the necessity of retaining healthcare funds at a time when many Filipinos struggle to access basic medical services. He emphasized that the current situation requires PhilHealth to focus on expanding its services and benefits to alleviate the burden of out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“While there are fellow citizens who cannot pay for hospital care and need assistance, PhilHealth has excess funds that they seem not to be using,” Go stated. He lamented that despite holding a P500 billion reserve, PhilHealth has not maximized its resources for public benefit as mandated.

The senator reiterated that PhilHealth’s excess funds should be allocated to enhance healthcare packages, reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and introduce new benefit programs to address the pressing medical needs of the population.

“The funds of PhilHealth are for health, not for other uses. We cannot sacrifice the welfare of Filipinos,” he emphasized, urging the government to reconsider its decision.

Go has also advocated for the introduction of new PhilHealth benefit packages for diseases with high mortality rates, such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses. Additionally, he has called for the inclusion of outpatient services, mental health coverage, and dental care in PhilHealth’s offerings, as well as the provision of assistive devices and emergency medical treatments.

“It is clear to me that these funds are for the health of Filipinos, and I will do everything I can to prevent them from being diverted for other purposes,” he declared, promising to raise the issue again in the upcoming Senate hearings in November.

Go’s persistence has already led to the removal of restrictive policies within PhilHealth, such as the Single Period of Confinement rule and the 24-hour confinement policy, and he continues to push for reforms aimed at increasing access to affordable healthcare services. Through his ongoing efforts, Go hopes to ensure that public health funds are utilized to directly benefit the people, particularly the poor, who are most in need of government support.