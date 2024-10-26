Spooky, fun destinations

Halloween is a time for spooky fun, costumes and curated feasts. It is also a great opportunity for thrilling adventures.

“Halloween is a fantastic time for travelers to explore destinations with a spooky twist. Many theme parks, café and even entire neighborhoods embrace the autumnal Halloween spirit, with its distinct decorations and cheerful thrills. Whether planning a theme park visit or a trip abroad this Halloween, Agoda’s great value deals on travel and experiences are the best place to start,” Andrew Smith, senior vice president at Agoda, said.

The digital travel platform curated a list of five spooky but fun destinations in the APAC region to celebrate Halloween. These places offer eerie experiences and festive activities, perfect for travelers looking to embrace the Halloween spirit.

Kawasaki, Japan — Avoid the crowds of Shibuya and Shinjuku in central Tokyo and head 30 minutes south to Kawasaki to enjoy the annual Halloween Parade. Great to combine with a day trip to Kawagoe, also known as “Little Edo,” which offers a historical backdrop that brings the fascinating Edo period to life, the time of Shogun and Samurai.

Penang, Malaysia — With its rich history and colonial architecture, Penang is home to several haunted sites and ghost tours that provide a spine-chilling experience.