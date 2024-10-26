SPD nets elusive rob suspect

One of the top ten most wanted suspects in the jurisdiction of the Southern Police District (SPD) was finally arrested by a team of policemen after a weeklong surveillance at his suspected hideout in Parañaque City.

A report reaching the office of SPD diretor P/Brig. Gen. Bernard R. Yang showed that the suspect, who was wanted for robbery, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in the city.

Operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Parañaque City Police Station led the operation and arrested the suspect, identified as “Nep,” a 20-year-old male, in connection with a robbery case.

The arrest was executed pursuant to a warrant issued for violation of Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code (Robbery).

The warrant was issued by Judge Ma. Christina de Pio Lim of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 296 of Parañaque City, on 9 September 2024. The bail for the accused was set at P100,000.

Acting Regional Director Maj. Gen. Sidney S. Hernia commended the team for their dedication in ensuring public safety and bringing offenders to justice.