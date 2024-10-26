SpaceX Crew-8 returns after 7 months on ISS amid weather delays and medical precautions

After an extended seven-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX's Crew-8 safely returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida early Friday morning. The mission, which involved both American and Russian crew members, faced multiple delays due to weather and technical issues but ultimately completed a successful landing. However, one of the returning NASA astronauts was hospitalized shortly after arrival for precautionary observation.

A Return Delayed by Challenges

Crew-8’s journey back to Earth was initially planned for mid-August, yet the mission was extended to ensure the Dragon spacecraft could be available for an emergency evacuation if necessary. This decision was further influenced by complications surrounding Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which had been slated to ferry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS in June. However, after technical issues prevented Wilmore and Williams from utilizing Starliner for a return trip, it was decided that the Crew-8 Dragon capsule would remain docked for contingency.

Additionally, Hurricane Milton and other adverse weather conditions repeatedly postponed Crew-8’s undocking attempts, the latest of which was called off on 7 October. Despite these challenges, the crew—consisting of NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin—were finally able to complete their return trip, landing smoothly around 3:30 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Routine Medical Checks Lead to Hospitalization

Upon landing, the Crew-8 astronauts underwent standard medical assessments onboard the recovery ship. While most crew members were cleared, one NASA astronaut was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola hospital for further evaluation. NASA has not disclosed which astronaut remains under observation, nor the exact nature of the health issue, citing medical privacy. Following the incident, NASA confirmed in a blog post that the astronaut has since been released from the hospital, returned to the Johnson Space Center in good health, and will continue post-flight reconditioning alongside the other crew members.

The Mission’s Legacy and Future Endeavors

As SpaceX’s 13th manned mission to the ISS, Crew-8 contributed to over 200 science experiments and technological demonstrations, a significant part of NASA's long-term goals for human space exploration. Among the scientific endeavors, the astronauts examined the effects of microgravity on plants and investigated stem cell behavior in space to better understand degenerative diseases. Additionally, the crew studied the benefits of pressure cuffs to address health concerns unique to space travel.

NASA has already outlined plans for future missions aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. Crew-9, launched on 24 September, carries astronauts who are expected to return to Earth in February 2025. Following that, Crew-10 and Crew-11 missions are anticipated to take place in 2025, marking further milestones in international collaboration and space exploration. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed optimism that insights from these missions will continue to aid in preparing astronauts for future deep-space missions.

This latest successful mission reaffirms the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing space research and exploration. Despite occasional setbacks, such collaborations showcase the strength of international cooperation in pursuit of humanity's journey into space.

(Sources: Ty Roush, Forbes; AFP)