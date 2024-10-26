SHOW OF FORCE: Lady Bulldogs bare fangs, crush Lady Warriors by 55

National University (NU) kept its perfect slate intact as it crushed University of the East (UE), 103-48, in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Despite missing the services of Angel Surada due to a minor injury, the Lady Bulldogs had no difficulty in clinching their ninth straight win to remain on top in the eight-team league while also extending their winning streak over the Lady Warriors to 28 games.

Meanwhile, reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey de la Rosa towed Ateneo de Manila University to a much-needed victory, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 70-57 win over rival De La Salle University.

De la Rosa delivered an outstanding performance, contributing 28 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals, helping the Blue Eagles regroup after consecutive losses to the UST Growling Tigresses and NU Lady Bulldogs.

With this victory, Ateneo improved its win-loss record to 5-5, solidifying its hold on fourth place and creating separation from the 3-5 UP Fighting Maroons.

Coincidentally, the 55-point victory marked the biggest winning margin in the women’s division since NU handed UE a crushing 92-31 defeat in Season 85 last 13 November 2022.

“We never look at any UAAP team based on their standings. We always respect whoever we face and we always put premium on our preparation,” NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

“Part of the challenge to our team is how we start the game. Today, I thought our starters responded well to the challenge.”

Right out the gate, the Lady Bulldogs flexed their championship pedigree with a 29-2 jumpstart, holding the Lady Warriors to single digits to quickly establish a commanding 24-point cushion, after the first period.

NU’s all-around play spelled the difference in its dominant first-quarter showing that allowed them to cruise past UE as it shot 12-of-16 from the field while limiting the latter to a dismal 4-of-13 shooting on 30.8 percent.

The Lady Bulldogs sealed their ninth consecutive victory with a dominant third period performance, outscoring the Lady Warriors by 20 points with a 27-7 showing to take a 51-point lead, 83-32, heading into the payoff period.

NU relied on its depth to remain undefeated and overcome a win-hungry UE side with a dominant 56-16 performance in bench scoring.

“Every piece and every player is important,” Dimaunahan said.

“They value the minutes given to them regardless of how long. It’s a statement how committed we are as a team and our players as well, how willing they are to absorb and embrace the roles given to them.”

Camille Clarin led five Lady Bulldogs in double-figures with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal on plus-31 in 15 minutes and 56 seconds of action, while Ann Pingol contributed 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a block.

All players have played under 20 minutes. Jainaba Konateh scored 12 points to go along with four rebounds and one steal, while Tin Caybayab added 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists as NU replicated its 67-39 first-round beatdown of UE last 28 September.

Rookie Cielo Pagdulagan, who had played the most minutes with 19:21, was the other player in twin digits with 10 points and grabbed five boards.

The Lady Bulldogs will aim to keep their unblemished slate and clinch their tenth consecutive victory when they face the UP Fighting Maroons next Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

On the other hand, the loss kept the Lady Warriors at last place with a 1-8 card after suffering their fifth consecutive defeat. UE’s last victory over NU came when it completed an elimination sweep of the Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 71 in 2008.