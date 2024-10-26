SEAG medalist set for ONE debut

Finally, the Philippines will see its first homegrown athlete compete in the Muay Thai division of ONE Championship.

Islay Erika Bomogao will make her debut for the promotion when she takes on Fuu in a 100-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 86 on 8 November at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The 23-year-old Bomogao had already made a name for herself in the amateur Muay Thai circuit, winning multiple Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medals and becoming the first Filipina Muay Thai Champion.

Her victory over Sarah Kwa ranked her as the world No. 1 in the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations 45-kilogram rankings, making her one of the best Muay Thai strikers to ever come out of the country in recent times.

Bomogao said she can’t hide her excitement now that she’s close to reaching the pinnacle of her Muay Thai career.

“I really dreamed of this opportunity. It wasn’t too long ago when I was just watching Team Lakay back then, and it’s really one of my dreams,” Bomogao said.

“Being able to achieve this today and be in this position, I’m very fulfilled.”

Bomagao will be the first homegrown Filipino to compete in the all-striking divisions of ONE Championship.

Among those with Filipino lineage to see action in Muay Thai are Filipino-American strikers Jackie Buntan, Eddie Abasolo and Sean Climaco. But all of them were born and raised in the States, where excellent Muay Thai and kickboxing gyms are abundant.

Now Bomogao is out to prove that she, and her Team Bagsik, can carry the flag for Filipino Muay Thai on the grandest stage for “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

“I feel happy, and of course there’s pressure being the first homegrown fighter to represent the Philippines in Muay Thai for ONE Championship,” she said.

“Making a first impression is very important, especially those who are looking to follow my footsteps into professional Muay Thai,” she added.

“There’s pressure because I want to pave the way for all the Muay Thai fighters in the Philippines.”

Bomogao joins her fellow Cordilleran in Team Lakay’s Carlos Alvarez and T-Rex MMA’s Fritz Biagtan on the ONE Friday Fights 86 card, which is turning out to be massive for Filipinos.