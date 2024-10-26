San Pedro solon seeks swift resolution on flooding

San Pedro, Laguna Representative Ann Matibag has recently convened an inter-agency meeting to address the perennial flooding problem plaguing the city, particularly during typhoon seasons.

The meeting, held at Silid Quatro SAX in Barangay San Antonio, brought together key stakeholders including representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), San Pedro City Engineers, and the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA).

“The city of San Pedro faces a perennial problem -- severe flooding in many areas during typhoon season,” Matibag said. “My goal is to provide permanent solutions and actions for my constituents. We must end the suffering caused by these recurring floods.”

During the meeting, participants identified several potential solutions which include improving the city’s drainage systems and sewers, constructing pumping stations, building flood control gates and implementing river rehabilitation projects leading to Laguna Lake.

Additionally, the group discussed innovative approaches to rainwater harvesting and utilization, aiming to make the most of available water resources.

“I would like to thank the DPWH, NDRRMC, our engineers, and the LLDA for their valuable suggestions,” said Matibag.

The lawmaker and her team are committed to working closely with local government agencies to ensure the timely implementation of these solutions and to provide relief to affected residents.