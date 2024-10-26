Rebuilding IPs’ trust through participation

Since its inception in 2007, the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) has had a challenging relationship with various tribes of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) who call Aurora home.

When Atty. Gil G. Taway IV assumed his role as the President and CEO of APECO in October 2023 he made it his mission to address the concerns of the IPs in hopes of finally forging a true enduring partnership with the IP communities.

IPs now have regularly scheduled meetings, an avenue with which Atty. Taway IV himself would discuss APECO’s new strategic directions and further the integration of the IP’s cultural heritage with the current plans for development.

Atty. Taway IV’s first year in office saw a number of groundbreaking initiatives that show APECO’s sincerity in making the IPs faithful partners for development.

“It is long due that APECO must address its shortcomings in the past,” said Atty. Taway during his State of APECO Address held last 11 October. We know that many of our IP brothers and sisters live, work, and dream here in Aurora. Let me address the blatant lies naysayers have been spreading — APECO shall not take, encroach, nor claim ownership of the ancestral lands of IPs. There shall be no individual who shall be evicted nor told to leave in my watch. It will be our honor for you to call APECO your home.”

In APECO’s rigorous demonstration of its commitment to respect IP’s Ancestral Domain rights, APECO submitted a formal position paper to the National Commission of Indigenous People reflecting APECO’s full support for IPs application for a Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title.

In addition, during the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated APECO Administration Building, Atty. Taway IV highlighted several other efforts to bridge the IPs with APECO.

Festering doubts

“Today, we write finis to the festering doubts of APECO’s temperament towards IP’s Ancestral Domain rights. We have assigned lawyers who will assist in the processing of the CADT application. We are also proud to announce that there is now a dedicated IP Lounge in our Administration Building which hosts an IP Desk. The IP Desk aims to provide a direct line of communication for our brother and sister IPs to be able to reach APECO for any concern,” continued Atty. Taway IV.

These efforts are critical for APECO, which was established to promote sustainable economic growth and development in the region, as the economic zone recognizes the vital role that IPs play in the socio-cultural and ecological landscape of Aurora. APECO is determined to address any present and future concerns with IPs head-on through transparent communication and collaborative decision-making.

“It is my firm belief that only through collaboration and collective action can we bring forth the dawn of a new age. Through participative governance, we can realize our goals and aspirations for APECO,” Atty. Taway IV stressed

Participative governance is rooted in the principle that effective leadership involves all stakeholders, particularly those who are directly affected by policies and projects.

The adoption of this principle of governance is a significant step towards rebuilding the trust and support of IPs in Aurora. APECO strongly believes that it can cultivate a shared vision for economic growth that honors the rich cultural heritage and rights of the indigenous communities.

APECO is located in Casiguran, Aurora and was established through Republic Act 9490, as amended by Republic Act 10083.