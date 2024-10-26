QCPD goes all out vs criminality

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Col. Melecio M. Buslig Jr. reported the command’s recent accomplishments in various operations, including anti-illegal drugs, anti-illegal gambling, loose firearms and the apprehension of most wanted and other wanted persons.

“In our ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, the QCPD successfully conducted 46 anti-drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 72 individuals. These efforts led to the seizure of 291.15 grams of shabu and 5 grams of marijuana, with a total street value of P1,987,320,” Buslig said.

He added that the QCPD also maintained a strong stance against illegal gambling, conducting 39 operations during this period. These efforts resulted in the arrest of 103 individuals and the confiscation of P36,732 in bet money, along with other critical evidence.

In the campaign against loose firearms, the QCPD conducted eight operations, leading to the arrest of eight individuals for illegal possession of firearms and the confiscation of eight loose firearms.

Buslig said the QCPD’s relentless pursuit of fugitives resulted in the successful apprehension of several most wanted and other wanted persons. During the period, the operations led to the capture of 23 most wanted and 44 other wanted individuals.

Buslig commended the QCPD personnel, saying, “Justice must be served. The successful capture of these individuals demonstrates our resolve in ensuring that criminals face the law.”

Buslig added that the intensified operations responded to the call of Maj. Gen. Sidney S. Hernia, acting regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office, to strengthen the commitment to public safety.

“We are ensuring that Quezon City remains a safe place to live and work,” he said.