President Marcos directs quick relief distribution

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had to juggle international commitments as a head of state and ensure the safety of Filipinos after another typhoon slammed into the country during a busy week.

20 October

PBBM meets new Indonesian leaders

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on their inauguration into office. Mr. Marcos underscored Indonesia as one of the Philippines’ longstanding partners and closest friends among fellow founding nations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The Chief Executive also reaffirmed the Philippines’ desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries next month.

PH’s commitment to disaster mitigation recognized

The President received praise and recognition from international leaders for the successful hosting of the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) held in Pasay City from 14-18 October. Kamal Kishore, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction and head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), lauded the country’s hosting of the prestigious conference.

22 October

Perks for e-mobility investors set

The President announced that the government would provide incentives for investors who commit to the country’s e-mobility industry to scale it up to a level that makes a significant impact in the market. During a meeting with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and concerned agencies in Malacañang, he emphasized the need for investors to scale up production design. In response to potential investors’ calls for a government policy, the Department of Trade and Industry is creating a strategic roadmap under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act to provide possible incentives supporting e-vehicles.

LGUs directed: Prep for ‘Kristine’

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) mobilized all local government units (LGUs) following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to prepare the country for the imminent impact of Tropical Storm Kristine. DILG Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla Jr. said all LGUs and civil defense units were actively monitoring the situation. A recommendation to suspend classes on 22 and 23 October was also issued to LGUs in Metro Manila and the entire Luzon seaboard. Seacraft schedules were also suspended.

Ensure peaceful, orderly 2025 polls

Mr. Marcos presided over a sectoral meeting at Malacañang Palace, where he ordered the DILG to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 2025 elections. During the meeting, Remulla informed the President that a special meeting involving agencies such as the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Department of National Defense (DND), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the DILG would be held on 15 November to discuss measures for the Chief Executive’s directive. The President’s order came amid reports of violence in some areas of the country, though it was unclear whether these incidents were election-related.

Support for PCG affirmed

During the 123rd Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Founding Anniversary, efforts to improve the fleet and air assets, maritime domain awareness, weapons capability, and necessary infrastructure development were pledged. The President noted these measures would boost the PCG’s capacity to respond to any operation. He also praised the PCG for its tireless service through rescue operations, maritime border protection, and enforcement of laws against illegal fishing and environmental degradation. The President also acknowledged First Lady Louise Liza Araneta-Marcos, who recently joined the PCG Auxiliary to affirm her commitment to marine environment preservation.

EO 71, Memo Circular 67 signed

President Marcos signed Executive Order 71, transferring the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to the Office of the President. Also signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, under the authority of the President, was Memorandum Circular 67, which suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels on 31 October to allow government employees to observe the traditional All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day activities.

23 October

Slowly release dam waters

The President ordered dam operators in Luzon to gradually release waters ahead of the expected heavy rains from tropical storm “Kristine.” In a situation briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council headquarters in Quezon City, he noted that the move would help reduce the bulk release of excess water, which could adversely affect downstream communities.

Agencies to send help to Bicol fast

During the situation briefing, the President ordered immediate rescue and relief operations in typhoon-hit Bicol. He instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to clear roads and bridges blocked by debris due to landslides. He also directed the DSWD to coordinate with the DND for airlifting relief goods, medical equipment, and other necessary items if roads were not passable. The President said the PCG could also assist in these efforts.

Water purifiers deployed to Bicol

The immediate dispatch of water purifiers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to flooded communities in Bicol was also ordered. The DSWD managed the deployment of water filtration systems at evacuation centers, with each system capable of purifying 6,000 liters daily. The government has procured 34 similar machines for deployment to areas in need.

Foreign aid streams in

The President welcomed the assistance offered by the international community in response to the massive flooding brought about by tropical storm “Kristine.” The Department of Health announced the deployment of three international medical teams to Bicol, Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

24 October

Help extended to Bicol

The Office of Civil Defense assured President Marcos that the government was ready to assist Bicol following the flooding caused by severe tropical storm “Kristine.” The agency is gathering essential assets and equipment committed by the DND, with 17 air assets ready for deployment.

Feed Kristine-hit Filipinos

The DSWD reported that the President ordered the agency to ensure that no victim of the severe tropical storm would be left hungry. The President directed the DSWD to extend financial assistance to storm victims and continue relief operations in all affected areas. The DSWD stated that the agency had sufficient funds to meet the victims’ financial needs, in addition to regular assistance and disaster relief funds.

More repacking facilities eyed

The government plans to establish more repacking facilities to speed up aid to typhoon-affected areas. The DSWD said construction would start next year, with the country currently having two repacking centers in Pasay and Cebu. A third center is planned for Butuan in the Caraga Region, with a site beside an airport provided by the city government.

25 October

Victims of Kristine get more aid

Assistance by land, air, and sea is being sent to victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine,” as President Marcos remains engaged with the emergency. The President stated that the government was doing its best to provide aid and rescue. He ordered the full mobilization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to aid in relief operations, while the PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection, and PCG were placed on high alert. Additionally, the President made his office’s helicopters available for the relief efforts.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will implement a quick planting and production turnaround plan to help farmers grow food and will grant crop insurance payments to farmers affected by the typhoon. The DA will also deploy Kadiwa rolling stores to affected areas and may contract private vehicle owners to expand its fleet.

Aid 7/11

In his speech for the 2024 Galing Pook Awards in Malacañang, the President assured LGUs and victims of the severe tropical storm that the government was working round-the-clock to ensure timely relief and aid. He lamented climate change as the cause of frequent storms and cyclones and commended LGUs for their proactive measures to help constituents.

New storm looms

The President said the government would sustain relief operations as another storm is expected to develop into a typhoon. The President emphasized that rescue and relief efforts must continue as the government monitors the situation. The DSWD confirmed that all necessary aid had been mobilized.

26 October

Camarines Sur visited; cash assistance extended

President Marcos visited the victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine” in Bula, Camarines Sur, to assess their condition and provide cash assistance to those in need. He met with residents staying in evacuation centers, assuring them of adequate attention and assistance. Through the DSWD, cash assistance was extended to victims, especially those who could return to their homes, to help them start anew.

Revisit Bicol River Basin Development Program

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was directed to revisit the Bicol River Basin Development Program (BRBDP) as a critical flood control measure for the Bicol Region following the severe impact of tropical storm “Kristine.” The President emphasized the need to reassess the program’s current status, identify gaps, and implement necessary updates to reduce the frequency and severity of flooding in the area. The program, originally designed to manage and mitigate flood risks, aims to protect communities along the Bicol River and its tributaries through infrastructure improvements such as levees, dikes, and drainage systems. The President called for a comprehensive review to ensure the program’s strategies align with current climate challenges and address the vulnerabilities exposed by recent storms.

Local officials asked to collaborate

President Marcos also urged local officials to actively collaborate with national agencies in updating the BRBDP, emphasizing the importance of input from local stakeholders who are most familiar with the flood-prone areas. He directed the DPWH and other involved agencies to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) and communities to ensure that the updated plans are practical, sustainable, and effectively implemented. The President acknowledged the indispensable role of LGUs in disaster preparedness and management and reiterated the administration’s commitment to working with them to achieve long-term solutions.

Climate-resilient infrastructure prioritized

As part of the government’s broader disaster mitigation strategy, the President stressed the need for more climate-resilient infrastructure in flood-prone regions. He instructed the DPWH to prioritize the construction of resilient public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and flood control projects, that can withstand extreme weather conditions. The administration aims to incorporate advanced technologies and design standards that address the increasing frequency of natural disasters due to climate change. The President also encouraged the exploration of nature-based solutions such as reforestation and wetland restoration to complement structural flood management efforts.

Immediate relief and rebuilding efforts underway

With relief and rebuilding efforts already underway across the Bicol Region, the government has been accelerating the delivery of essential goods and services to affected communities. The President assured residents that the government is doing everything possible to expedite the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and the provision of financial assistance to those who have lost their homes or livelihoods. He noted that agencies such as the DSWD, DPWH, DA and other concerned government offices are working together to restore normalcy in the affected areas as soon as possible.