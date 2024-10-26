Polish firms, Baguio business collaboration looms

BAGUIO CITY — Collaboration between Polish enterprises and Baguio’s dynamic business community, positioning Poland as a strategic partner for Baguio businesses are forthcoming, said collaboration is expected to foster international partnerships to drive local economic growth.

Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) Chairperson Gladys Vergara who took part in recent discussions with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency through the latter’s Poland. Business Forward initiative said the event provided a platform for exploring possible collaborations between Polish enterprises and Baguio’s dynamic business community, positioning Poland as a strategic partner for Baguio-based companies.

Access to European markets

She said the discussions centered on how Polish businesses can support economic development in the region while offering Baguio companies access to European markets.

Vergara added that this comes at a pivotal time, as Free Trade Agreement negotiations are underway between the Philippines and the European Union (EU).

Poland was highlighted as an ideal gateway for local enterprises to tap into the EU market, presenting growth opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Strengthened ties with Europe

Vergara expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to welcome Poland as a valuable partner in our economic initiatives. The opportunities for collaboration will not only enhance Baguio’s business landscape but also strengthen our ties with Europe.”

She added, “The participation of the Polish Trade Office in An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2024 is a testament to the shared commitment to cultural exchange and economic growth.”