Pirates keep Bravo grounded

Lyceum of the Philippines University guard JM Bravo remains grounded following the scary incident last week against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament game.

Bravo, who was at the Filoil EcoOil Centre during the Pirates’ 83-89 overtime loss against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, said he is still not able to train with them due to the advice of the doctors at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

The San Juan del Monte, Bulacan native passed out after he and Arellano Chiefs player Renzo Abiera banged heads in Lyceum’s 86-91 loss last 19 October.

Bravo was discharged last Monday and remains uncertain if he will be able to play for the rest of Season 100.

“I thought after my check-up I would be able to play but the doctors told me it’s still dangerous. I’m still under protocol from my doctors,” Bravo said.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to wait because I’m going to have another check-up next week.”

The Pirates currently have a 6-7 win-loss record and have only five games left in their schedule.

Even though Bravo was eager to play alongside his teammates, he said that the final call remains with the doctors.

He also bears no grudges against Abiera despite what happened to him.

“It is still the doctors’ call,” Barba said.

“I talked to one of his (Abiera) teammates Maverick Vinoya, who was a former teammate of mine. He might have relayed the message since I wasn’t allowed to use my phone.”