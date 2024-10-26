Philippines, U.S., Japan hold trilateral talks on econ resilience

MANILA, Philippines — Senior government officials from the United States, Japan, and the Philippines gathered in Manila on 25 October for an informal trilateral discussion focused on countering economic coercion and promoting economic resilience. The meeting was chaired by Ma. Corazon Halili-Dichosa, Executive Director for Industry Development Services at the Philippine Board of Investments.

Representing the United States was Jonathan Fritz, Chief of Staff to Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the U.S. Department of State. Japan’s delegation was led by Mochizuki Chihiro, Director for Economic Security Policy at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion followed the “Joint Vision Statement from the Leaders of Japan, the Philippines, and the United States” issued during the first Japan-U.S.-Philippines Summit in April, aiming to strengthen cooperation against economic coercion. Officials expressed mutual concern and opposition to economic coercion and pledged to build resilience and response capabilities, as well as raise international awareness on the issue.