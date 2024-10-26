PBBM rice at P29/kilo in Bohol

The National Irrigation Administration in Central Visayas (NIA-7) had sold to vulnerable communities in Bohol, the PBBM rice at P29 per kilo.

The three-day event was held in Tagbilaran City Hall from 23-25 October under NIA’s Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka (BBM) rice in cooperation with the Kadiwa Ng Pangulo.

“Vulnerable communities, including senior citizens, 4Ps beneficiaries, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), eagerly flocked to Tagbilaran City Hall to buy National Irrigation Administration’s Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka (BBM) rice at just P29 per kilo in Tagbilaran City’s Kadiwa Ng Pangulo,” said NIA-7 Regional Manager Engr. Rory Avance.

The BBM rice is a product of NIA’s Rice Farming Support Services Program, which provides farmers with production assistance in the form of seeds, fertilizers and cash, amounting to P50,000 per hectare.

“NIA’s Farming Support Program of P50,000 per hectare has empowered our farmers to overcome financial barriers, enabling farmers to fully cultivate their land and improve crop yields. As a result, the program helps increase rice availability at more affordable prices for the community,” said NIA-7 public relations officer Ms. Zarline Sambas.

Due to overwhelming demand, rice stocks allotted for the event were swiftly sold out on the first two days of the event. In response, NIA has increased the supply to 300 bags for the final day of the Kadiwa Ng Pangulo in Tagbilaran City on 25 October. A total of 500 bags or 5,000 kilos were sold in the entire duration of the event.

To ensure fairness and prevent hoarding, only one person was allowed to claim a single allotment of rice. Individuals are not allowed to claim multiple bags on behalf of others so that many can enjoy affordable rice.