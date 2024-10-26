PAGCOR’s relief drive for Kristine-hit areas ongoing 

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR’s) massive relief drive for areas affected by Tropical Storm Kristine has begun with an initial 5,000 relief packs sent out on from a total of 53,000 packs it has prepared.

The relief packs will be dispatched to hard-hit communities in the Bicol Region, Northern Luzon and CALABARZON, said PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

“Since 24 October, our volunteer teams have been working tirelessly and preparing thousands of relief goods for distribution to flooded communities,” he said.

The City of Lipa in Batangas was the first to receive relief aid from the state gaming agency on the night of 24 October, as roads there were already passable. The city government received 2,000 food and non-food packs for distribution to affected locals.

PAGCOR also donated on 25 October, a total of 3,000 relief packs to former Vice President Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Foundation. The food and non-food items will be distributed in Naga City which suffered devastating flash floods after the Bicol River overflowed.

The Bicol region alone, which suffered the brunt of the recent tropical storm, will receive over 24,000 food and non-food relief packs from PAGCOR.

The relief goods will be distributed to various local government units in Albay, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte. Other intended recipients of PAGCOR’s relief operation will be the provinces of Apayao, La Union, Quezon, Rizal and Ilocos Sur.