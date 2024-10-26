Over 200 OFW Repatriates from Lebanon Return Home Safely

A Philippine government-chartered flight arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 at approximately 3:03 PM on Saturday, 26 October 2024, bringing at least 290 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families back to the country safely from Lebanon.



In response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s order, a government-wide team welcomed this largest group of repatriates, which included 21 Filipinos with 23 dependents and 233 OFWs with 13 families. They traveled from Beirut to Manila with Hector B. Cruz, Jr., MWO Attaché to Alkhobar.



With this batch's return, the government's voluntary repatriation program has already assisted 903 OFWs and their 47 dependents in returning home.



Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega, TESDA Deputy Director Felizardo Colambo, and DSWD officials welcomed the repatriates and assured them of the necessary assistance and support from the government.