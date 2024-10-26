November concerts to watch out for

The holidays draw nearer as we welcome November. Pumpkin and spider web decor are quickly replaced with decorative pine trees and candy canes. While most are busy hoarding gifts for Christmas, some are busy collecting concert tickets to make good memories. Here are the upcoming concerts that would certainly get you feeling good as the year comes nearer to an end.
‘HORI7ON’s Daytour: Anchor High’ (3 November)
The South Korea-based Filipino boy band HORI7ON will have their second concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. The band debuted last year when they joined Dream Maker, a Philippine-South Korean boy group survival reality show. Concert tickets for Daytour: Anchor High start at P3,000.
‘Tate McRae: Think Later Tour’ (3 November)
Canadian pop singer Tate McRae will visit the Philippines as part of the Asia leg of her Think Later Tour. The 21-year-old music sensation is known for songs “Greedy”, “exes,” and “that way.” She is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City.
‘Yugyeom: Trusty Tour 2024’ (3 November)
South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer Kim Yugyeom is set to have his concert at the SM North EDSA Skydome. Famed for songs “You Calling My Name” and “Just Right”, Yugyeom will also have concerts in Jakarta, Taipei and Tokyo after performing in Manila.
‘The Kid LAROI: The First Time’ (5 November)
Australian superstar The Kid LAROI, who’s known for hit song “Stay” with Justin Bieber, will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 5 November. The Asia leg of his album tour will also see dates in Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei among others.
‘Matt Maltese: A Tour That Is Mine — Asia’ (9 November)
If you’re up for some chill and laid-back music, British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese has got you covered. The indie pop singer will have his second concert in Manila at the SM North EDSA Skydome, with Janine Teñoso as his front act.
‘Radical Optimism Tour’ (13 November)
Dance the night away with a Dua Lipa concert at the Philippine Arena. The three-time Grammy awardee last performed in Manila five years ago. Since then, she has been known for chart-topping songs such as “Dance The Night,” “Levitating,” and “Don’t Start Now” among many others.
‘Manila Symphony Orchestra: A Night at the Pops’ (15 November)
The Manila Symphony Orchestra will feature OPM hitmakers Barbie Almalbis, Jason Dhakal, Arthur Miguel, and Lola Amour on a New Frontier Theater concert. The orchestra will perform an array of classical and modern songs from Queen, The Beatles, Bruno Mars and BTS among others.
‘The Ridleys: Someday We’ll Make A Home — First Solo Concert’ (16 November)
“Aphrodite” hitmakers The Ridleys are set to have their first solo concert at The Music Museum, San Juan City. They announced a second day of their concert, which will be on 06 December at the same venue.
‘2NE1: Welcome Back 2024-25 Asia Tour’ (16 to 17 November)
Fans were saddened when 2NE1 disbanded in 2017, but thankfully its members have decided to get back together in a much-awaited reunion concert. Recognized for the dance hits “Nobody” and “I Am the Best”, the girl group will amaze fans once again through an outstanding performance at the SM Mall of Asia.
‘BINI: Grand BINIverse’ (16 to 18 November)
Hey, Blooms! Tickets are sold out for P-pop group BINI’s biggest concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The “Salamin, Salamin” chart-toppers announced their concert on the last day of their first-ever solo concert BINIVerse at the New Frontier Theater last June.
‘Chen: FAN-CON ‘Beyond the DOOR’ ASIA TOUR’ (23 November)
Boy band EXO’s Chen is set to return to Manila for his 2024 Asia fan-con tour. The 32-year-old EXO vocalist will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 23 November, and will also perform in Taipei, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.
‘Stray Kids: dominATE Bulacan’ (23 November)
South Korean boy band Stray Kid will carry out an impressive musical performance at the Philippine Arena for the promotion of their ninth mini-album ATE. Their popular songs include “Lose My Breath” and “S-Class.”
‘Taemin: Ephemeral Gaze World Tour’ (24 November)
K-pop artists have surely dominated Philippine concerts in November. Shinee’s Taemin will have his first-ever solo concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which Shawols would definitely enjoy.
‘Fiji Blue: Asia Glide Tour’ (29 November)
Indie pop duo Fiji Blue will perform at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City. Known for their evocative lyrics and chill beats, the duo last performed in the Philippines in November 2022. They are known for songs “Waves,” “It Takes Two” and “Affection.”
‘Maki: Maki-Concert Sa New Frontier Theater’ (30 November)
To finally tie up a cold November, “Dilaw” singer Maki will hold his first ever concert at the New Frontier Theater. The 24-year-old singer is celebrated for his trending songs “Saan?” and “Bakit?.”