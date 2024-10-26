November concerts to watch out for

The holidays draw nearer as we welcome November. Pumpkin and spider web decor are quickly replaced with decorative pine trees and candy canes. While most are busy hoarding gifts for Christmas, some are busy collecting concert tickets to make good memories. Here are the upcoming concerts that would certainly get you feeling good as the year comes nearer to an end.

‘HORI7ON’s Daytour: Anchor High’ (3 November)

The South Korea-based Filipino boy band HORI7ON will have their second concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. The band debuted last year when they joined Dream Maker, a Philippine-South Korean boy group survival reality show. Concert tickets for Daytour: Anchor High start at P3,000.

‘Tate McRae: Think Later Tour’ (3 November)

Canadian pop singer Tate McRae will visit the Philippines as part of the Asia leg of her Think Later Tour. The 21-year-old music sensation is known for songs “Greedy”, “exes,” and “that way.” She is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City.

‘Yugyeom: Trusty Tour 2024’ (3 November)

South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer Kim Yugyeom is set to have his concert at the SM North EDSA Skydome. Famed for songs “You Calling My Name” and “Just Right”, Yugyeom will also have concerts in Jakarta, Taipei and Tokyo after performing in Manila.

‘The Kid LAROI: The First Time’ (5 November)

Australian superstar The Kid LAROI, who’s known for hit song “Stay” with Justin Bieber, will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 5 November. The Asia leg of his album tour will also see dates in Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei among others.

‘Matt Maltese: A Tour That Is Mine — Asia’ (9 November)

If you’re up for some chill and laid-back music, British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese has got you covered. The indie pop singer will have his second concert in Manila at the SM North EDSA Skydome, with Janine Teñoso as his front act.