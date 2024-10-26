NIA VII sells 'BBM rice' for P29/kg

The National Irrigation Administration in Central Visayas (NIA VII) held a three-day rice sale event, offering BBM rice at P29 per kilo to vulnerable communities in Bohol. The event ran from 23 to 25 October at Tagbilaran City Hall as part of NIA’s Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka (BBM) rice program in collaboration with Kadiwa ng Pangulo.

"Vulnerable communities, including senior citizens, 4Ps beneficiaries, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) , eagerly flocked to Tagbilaran City Hall to buy National Irrigation Administration's Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka (BBM) rice at just P29 per kilo in Tagbilaran City's Kadiwa Ng Pangulo," said NIA VII Regional Manager Engr. Rory Avance.

The BBM rice initiative is supported by NIA’s Rice Farming Support Services Program, which provides farmers with P50,000 per hectare in production assistance, covering seeds, fertilizers, and cash.

"NIA's Farming Support Program of P50,000 per hectare has empowered our farmers to overcome financial barriers, enabling farmers to fully cultivate their land and improve crop yields. As a result, the program helps increase rice availability at more affordable prices for the community," said NIA VII Public Relations Officer Zarline Sambas.

Due to high demand, rice stocks sold out on the first two days. NIA responded by increasing the supply to 300 bags on the final day, totaling 500 bags or 5,000 kilos of rice sold over the event.

To prevent hoarding, only one allotment per person was allowed, ensuring fair access to the affordable rice. The BBM rice initiative launched nationwide on 13 September 2024, and in Central Visayas, it has reached Pilar, Tagbilaran City, and Ubay in Bohol.