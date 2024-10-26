NHMFC, FIs walk extra mile

Key financial institutions (FIs) spared no effort to extend services to communities affected by the recent typhoon “Kristine,” with the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHFMC) along with other shelter financing institutions announcing a moratorium on loan payments.

Universal bank BDO, meanwhile, became a first responder in the Bicol region simply by maintaining automatic teller machines stocked with cash and running.

The bank’s network accepted withdrawals regardless of the institutions associated with the ATM used.

BDO Unibank remained online within the Rinconada District which comprises the municipalities of Baao, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Bula, Nabua and Iriga City.

NHMFC implemented a one-month moratorium on the monthly amortization payments of borrowers affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

The moratorium was based on the directive of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar to provide financial relief amid the devastation of the natural disaster.

NHMFC president Renato Tobias ordered the Collection and Accounts Management Group (CAMG) to determine borrowers whose properties are located in areas affected by the typhoon’s onslaught.

Borrowers in the identified areas automatically qualify for a moratorium, subject to NHMFC’s internal rules and regulations.

Borrowers who opt to continue with their payments may do so at the NHMFC offices, through the accredited collection partners, or through the Online Payment Facility on the NHMFC website, Gcash or Maya App.

Acuzar said the relief complied with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to all government agencies to extend assistance to the victims of “Kristine.”

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, the National Housing Authority (NHA), and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) implemented similar suspensions in the monthly payments.

“This is a small contribution compared to the sacrifice and losses suffered by our countrymen who fell victim to the typhoon. With the help, we hope to contribute in easing the anxieties of our people, “ Acuzar said.

“President Bongbong Marcos Jr. wanted the government to provide all the help that can be extended, which is what we are doing in DHSUD,” he added.

The agency is also working closely with typhoon-affected local government units (LGUs) to shorten the processing of qualifications of families for the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Acuzar also ordered the activation of all the shelter clusters in the affected areas to ensure smooth validation of IDSAP list from LGUs.

Under IDSAP, the DHSUD is providing P30,000 unconditional cash assistance to those whose houses were totally damaged while P10,000 for those partially damaged.

Only bank open amid calamity.

Romeo R. de Vera III, Senior Assistant Vice President and Area Head of Region 6-Southern Luzon, meanwhile, said the BDO branch in Iriga City remained open to clients in need of cash on 24 October, when other banks were not available.

De Vera explained that to ensure uninterrupted service to their clients even during calamities, BDO strategically deployed personnel and resources where they were mostly needed, as some branches had to close due to floods and other circumstances.

He also stressed that BDO prioritized the welfare of its personnel, especially during challenging situations.

“That’s always been our practice during calamities — after securing our respective homes and families, our personnel then headed to the branches to help get these up and running, ready to serve our clients.”

All in a day’s work

For De Vera, it’s business as usual even in the face of typhoons.

“For us, as long as the roads are passable, we went and helped out where we were needed. But we only asked employees who were able to report for work and not adversely affected by the flood,” he pointed out.

He also proudly shared that resilience is one of the many positive traits of Bicolanos like him.

“When it comes to calamities, Bicolanos are resilient. It’s just a typhoon. But this (tropical storm ‘Kristine’) was the strongest we’ve had in 30 years. We were surprised by the magnitude of the ensuing floods,” he admitted. “But here in BDO, it’s nothing new. Like we always say here, ‘we find ways.’ That’s why our clients are so happy with us, as even clients from other banks were able to withdraw using our ATMs.”

He also noted the bank’s “We find ways” philosophy extends not only to the level of service they provide to their clients but also to the support they offer to fellow employees, especially amid trying times.

This, De Vera explained, came to the fore when personnel from other branches were unable to go home because of the floods.

“A branch manager opened her home to one of the staff who got stranded and was unable to go home because of the flood. The same was true for personnel in our Camarines Sur-Nabua Branch, who were stranded there. We also would like to thank our Security Division for facilitating the delivery of relief goods,” he said.