Photos

New Innovations Shine at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

LOOK: The 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit concluded on Friday, 26 October 2024, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, marking a significant step in the emergence of electric transportation in the Philippines. On the last day of the event, students from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's Industrial Design program won first place in the member category for their culturally sustainable innovation, a Pilipino E-Tricycle dubbed KALA. The younger generation also pledged to deepen their understanding of electric vehicles and share their significance, technology, and benefits with others, vowing to foster a culture of research and innovation that advances sustainable transportation.