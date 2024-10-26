Musetti stuns Zverev with ‘a pretty big win’

VIENNA, Austria (AFP) — Lorenzo Musetti stunned world No. 3 Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals in Vienna on Friday, describing his comeback triumph as “a pretty big win.”

Italian 17th-ranked Musetti came through 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after two hours, 36 minutes to see off the 2021 champion.

“It didn’t start how we planned, I was struggling to find the right balance with my forehand and the variation of my backhand,” said the 22-year-old who was an Olympic bronze medallist in the summer, just weeks after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals.

“It’s a pretty big win because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions. But, after the first round, I was feeling in good shape and today I showed that.”

Musetti will next face world No. 18 Jack Draper after the Briton defeated Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in his quarterfinal 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

“I thought the first set was really physical. It’s always tough playing Tomas, he’s so solid off the ground,” said Draper after booking his place in an eighth tour semifinal.

Australian second seed Alex de Minaur needed to battle from a set down to defeat Czech teenager Jakub Mensik 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4.

De Minaur, who still has a chance of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, will face Karen Khachanov on Saturday for a place in the Vienna final.

Russia’s Khachanov eased past Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4.