There is an unspoken rule against eating during mid flight.

Flyer Ally posted her experience on TikTok, which went viral as netizens related to her. The recently posted video, with over 1.2 million views, shows her seatmate opening a can of tuna and eating it.

The notoriously smelly Bumble Bee Seafood tuna that the passenger opened on his tray table during the flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seattle, Washington, was a “crime against humanity,” Ally’s post read, according to the New York Post (NYP).

The shock was not surprising, as a recent survey on the most reviled inflight behaviors showed that 92 percent of respondents raised a stink about eating odiferous foods, with tinned fish topping the list, NYP reports.

Meanwhile, social media content creators have started a new airport trend.

Texan Alexis Olive’s shared video on Instagram highlighted the trend after it garnered more than 10 million views.

“Espresso martini under $10 — mini vodka, Baileys or Kahlua, or both. It’s the airport, there are no rules. And I ordered a double shot of espresso on ice from Starbies,” Olive captioned her video, according to Fox News.

The video showing Olive mixing and drinking a cocktail before her flight has inspired other netizens to turn into mixologists at the airport, recording themselves adding vodka and coffee liqueur to their espresso bought at a Starbucks.

Olive assured in her posts that travelers are allowed to bring a shooter-sized bottle of alcohol through airport security under the rules of the United States Transportation Security Administration, but drinking the cocktail onboard is illegal.