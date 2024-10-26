MisOr city imposes new speed limit

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city of El Salvador in Misamis Oriental has imposed a new speed limit following a series of road accidents particularly among motorcycle riders traversing the national highway from and to the Laguindingan airport, the regional gateway to Northern Mindanao.

The newly amended traffic code sets the speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour along the national highway and 20 kilometers near schools’ zones in the city.

The penalty was also set not to exceed P5,000 to traffic violators caught overspeeding in the city.

The new speed limit was set following a series of accidents involving motorcycle riders which resulted in the death of riders and back riders in the past months.

The recent accident resulted in the death of a rider in El Salvador in a four-vehicle collision along a national highway

The victim was identified as Michael Madjos.

The vehicles involved in the collision were two vans and two motorcycles, the rider of the other motorcycle, Ronald Padilla was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Roel Geraldize and his wife Anna Rose were riding in tandem along national highway Zone 4, Barangay Sinaloc when their motorcycle collided with a tricycle.

The impact threw the wife into the pavement and died on the spot due to severe head injuries; the husband was rushed to the nearby hospital with head and body injuries.