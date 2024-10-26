Malabon City’s exemplary governance recognized

The Department of the Interior and Local Government-National Capital Region (DILG-NCR) has recognized Malabon City for its outstanding governance, with the city set to receive multiple awards at the 2024 Urban Governance Exemplar Awards on 28 October.

Malabon was named the top-performing local government unit in the Peace and Order Council and Anti-Drug Abuse Council performance audits. It was also honored as the most improved LGU in the LGU Compliance Assessment for the Manila Bay Clean-up, Rehabilitation and Preservation Program.

The city’s efforts in implementing livelihood programs, clean-up drives, drug rehabilitation, and child welfare initiatives also earned recognition.

The 2024 Urban Governance Awards, themed “Upholding Excellence to Local Governance Towards an Inclusive, Resilien, and Safe NCR,” aim to highlight and promote effective and sustainable governance practices across Metro Manila by honoring exceptional LGUs.