MAKE WAY FOR L.A.: Freeman grand slam powers Dodgers past Yankees in opener

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Freddie Freeman blasted a sensational walk-off grand slam as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to defeat the New York Yankees 6-3 in a thrilling World Series opener on Friday.

Freeman, restored to the line-up after a nagging ankle injury, cracked a 423-foot two-out home run in the 10th inning to hand the Dodgers an electrifying victory at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees looked to have snatched a precious advantage after Jazz Chisholm scampered home to give the Bronx Bombers a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th.

The Dodgers were then left staring at defeat after watching the Yankees notch two outs in the bottom of the inning to stand on the brink of victory.

But after New York loaded the bases with an intentional walk of Mookie Betts, Freeman stepped up to the plate with one last chance to snatch victory.

Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes sent down a 92mph fast ball and Freeman caught it on the full and sent it soaring into right field in a moment of pure theater that was straight out of Hollywood.

“That’s a dream come true,” Freeman said after his winning moon-shot — the first walk-off grand slam in a World Series game. “But it’s only one, we’ve got three more.”

Game two in the best of seven series takes place on Saturday.

Former Most Valuable Player Freeman has struggled to find his best form this postseason after turning an ankle just before the playoffs.

But the 35-year-old first baseman delivered in the clutch with a moment that is destined to become part of the folklore of World Series history.

An elated Freeman joked that he had almost had an out-of-body experience as he rounded the bases before being mobbed by team-mates as roars of “Freddie, Freddie” cascaded down from the sold-out Dodger Stadium stands.

“It felt like nothing, just kind of floating,” Freeman said. “Those are the kind of things, when you’re five years old with your two older brothers and you’re playing wiffle ball in the backyard, those are the scenarios you dream about, two outs, bases loaded in a World Series game.”

“For it to actually happen and get a home run and walk it off to give us a 1-0 lead, that’s as good as it gets right there.”

The defeat was desperately cruel on the Yankees, who behind a superb pitching performance from starter Gerrit Cole had largely kept the Dodgers vaunted offense led by Shohei Ohtani quiet.

The Dodgers had taken the lead with a run from Enrique Hernandez in the fifth inning after Will Smith’s sacrifice fly.

But the Yankees hit back in the sixth inning with a two-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton to take a 2-1 lead.