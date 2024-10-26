Mahmutoglu resets national swim mark

Metin Mahmutoglu established a new national record in the men’s 50-meter butterfly on the third day of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup-Stop 2 Saturday in Incheon, South Korea

The 20-year-old swimmer clocked in at 23.89 seconds to finish 26th overall in the heats in this short-course competition.

Mahmutoglu erased the previous record of 23.94 seconds set by Joshua Ang last August at the Philippine National Trials at New Clark City in Tarlac.

Ang was also in the same event, finishing 30th overall with a time of 24.50 seconds.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Xiandi Chua finished ninth overall in the women’s 200-m backstroke after clocking in two minutes and 10.68 seconds.

Jaeyun Song of South Korea clinched the last seat in the finals after submitting a time of 2:09.44 minutes.