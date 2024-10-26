LGUs must act on floods — PBBM

Getting a feel of the ecological degradation inflicted on the Bicol region that resulted to the recent epic flood from typhoon “Kristine,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed yesterday local government unit (LGU) officials to lead in the improvement of flood control and a review of quarrying operations for possible suspension.

The recent heavy downpour resulted in flooding that claimed 81 lives, according to government figures.

Marcos acknowledged the amount of water that the region received was unprecedented resulting in the submerging of a large part of the region.

Recalling a project under his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., he suggested the revival of the Bicol River Basin Development.

“I have here a study (from) someone from UP (University of the Philippines) that assessed the effects of the BRBDP (Bicol River Basin Development Project), despite some challenges, it looks like it could have helped a lot, but it wasn’t finished,” he said.

“We have to revisit it now, the conditions are now different, with the advent of climate change,” he added.

Marcos noted that the rainfall was “double” that of “Ondoy” in 2009 which set a record rainfall.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the cited project was updated in July which now includes a feasibility study for the flood control program.

“By early next year, we will be doing the detailed engineering design,” he said.

Bonoan said that the Export-Import Bank of Korea or Exim Bank has expressed its commitment to the project which can conduct civil works by the end of 2025 or 2026.

Did quarrying cause the flood?

Albay acting Governor Glenda Ong-Bongao raised a separate issue during the situation briefing wherein quarrying may have had a hand in the severe flooding that submerged Bicol.

“They said, quarrying is okay, as long as it’s in the right place. So, I don’t know if the quarrying is still in the right place,” she said.

Marcos asked the location of the quarry to be visited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

However, Remulla argued that it is a local government matter in which the Governor’s office can intervene.

“It’s the decision of the local government if they need to stop it,” he said.

Marcos shared that quarrying activities are done at the Barangay level.

“It’s hard to regulate because once the permit has been acquired, it is the Barangay [that does it], the Barangay has a share in the income from the quarrying. So, they encourage quarrying,” Marcos said.

Bongao sought assistance from the national government to regulate quarrying on a small scale.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla, in response, said she can issue an immediate cease and desist order, in the meantime.

“It’s a unilateral decision, the provincial government will decide that, while ceasing quarrying activities and while the government studies further response,” he said.

Marcos stressed that the government now must focus on flood control.

“We have to focus now on flood control. That’s why the amount of water doubled, the water is too much, they really can’t take it anymore,” he said.

“There is no forecast for this, this is really climate change, this is all new. So, we have to come up also with new solutions,” he added.

Water remained for too long

According to Bongao, “Kristine” dumped two months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours, or 528.5 millimeters of water.

With billions of pesos allocated for flood control projects in Bicol, floodwater should have receded by Friday or Saturday morning, as observed by the locals.

In the same manner, Naga Mayor Son Legacion raised the issue with Marcos.

“We have seen a DPWH project, a retarded basin. The government has allocated P60 million but it didn’t push through,” Legacion lamented.

Right of way was again a problem as he explained that the land that was supposed to be used was privately owned. He expressed hope that the government would continue the project.

The proposed basin, Legacion said, will collect water coming from Mt. Isarog and then be released when it is safe.

Remulla suggested a much larger basin, similar to the one in Cavite which has a size of 200 hectares.

CamSur, CamNorte, Naga get aid

The Office of the President on Saturday donated P50 million cash each to the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte, as well as P30 million to Naga City to be used for rebuilding processes following the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

“The aftermath of severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’ has been horrific and one of tremendous loss. Our priority now is to ensure that everyone affected receives the support they need, not soon — but right now,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he visited Camarines Sur on 26 October, along with other officials.

He said the government has already mobilized all government resources to provide food, medical supplies, and financial assistance to “Kristine” victims.

81 deaths — OCD

As of Saturday, 81 deaths were recorded due to “Kristine,” Office of Civil Defense administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a forum in Quezon City.

However, Nepomuceno said the said numbers are still subject to validation and verification.

Based on the preliminary data presented by the OCD, most of the deaths were recorded in CALABARZON at 48, followed by Bicol Region (Region V) with 28 deaths.

Nepomuceno said that in Cordillera Autonomous Region, Ilocos Region (Region I), and Zamboanga Peninsula Region (Region IX) have reported two, one, and one death, respectively.

On Friday, three C-130 aircraft from the Armed Forces of the Philippines were mobilized to support ongoing rescue and relief operations in the Bicol Region.

The Philippine Air Force also used the Bell 412 presidential chopper on Saturday to transport goods from Tactical Operations Group 5 in Legazpi to Libon in Albay.

Other aerial assets such as Black Hawk and Huey helicopters were also deployed.