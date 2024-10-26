Leyte PDLs attend pre-parole seminar

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in Leyte Regional Prison undergo pre-parole orientation to prepare them once it is time for them to be given parole.

With the orientation seminar, hope is on the horizon for Leyte as the Parole and Probation Administration Regional Office VIII rolled out a pre-parole orientation seminar.

The seminar, aligned with National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW), aimed to provide prisoners with a renewed sense of hope and the belief that freedom is within reach.

It was intended for inmates from Maximum, Medium and Minimum Security Camps by giving them a crucial education on their rights and possible paths to parole and executive clemency.

The seminar is the first step toward a life after prison.

Inmates were given valuable information on navigating parole and understanding clemency options, which brings hope to those eager to rebuild their lives outside the prison walls.

The Director General of the Bureau of Corrections stated that this is part of the weeklong activities planned for the NCCW celebration.