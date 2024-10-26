Launching the International People's Tribunal in QC

On 26 October 2024, protesters led by the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), alongside social justice and human rights groups, marched down Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to inaugurate the International Peoples' Tribunal. Chaired by international economists, lawyers, and academics, the tribunal aims to hold the IMF and World Bank accountable for their purported roles in fostering inequality and poverty in the Global South. Following this initial session in the Philippines, further hearings are scheduled in Nepal, India, Africa, and Latin America.











