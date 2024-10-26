SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos

Launching the International People's Tribunal in QC

On 26 October 2024, protesters led by the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), alongside social justice and human rights groups, marched down Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to inaugurate the International Peoples' Tribunal. Chaired by international economists, lawyers, and academics, the tribunal aims to hold the IMF and World Bank accountable for their purported roles in fostering inequality and poverty in the Global South. Following this initial session in the Philippines, further hearings are scheduled in Nepal, India, Africa, and Latin America.
On 26 October 2024, protesters led by the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), alongside social justice and human rights groups, marched down Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to inaugurate the International Peoples' Tribunal. Chaired by international economists, lawyers, and academics, the tribunal aims to hold the IMF and World Bank accountable for their purported roles in fostering inequality and poverty in the Global South. Following this initial session in the Philippines, further hearings are scheduled in Nepal, India, Africa, and Latin America.
Published on
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).Analy Labor
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).Analy Labor
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).Analy Labor
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).Analy Labor
Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD)
International Peoples' Tribunal

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph